Optimizing Customer Experiences to Capture Outliers
Intouch's own Erin Fenn was invited to join Terrence Wade on iAdvize's weekly livestream, ConversationsCX to celebrate #CXDay2020 and chat about driving better customer experiences.
Providing Customer Experience in a COVID World
At the 2020 Outlook Leadership Conference, Cameron Watt, President & CEO of Intouch Insight shares insights and benchmark data into shifting customer sentiment and expectations for convenience stores.
Cultivating Trust in Times of Change (Interview)
Interview with Jeanne Bliss, the Founder of CustomerBliss, and Intouch Insight's EVP, Erin Fenn, as they discuss the nitty-gritty of what it takes to earn customer trust in today's reality, as brands reinvent how they do business and interact with their customers.
Do Something Great with Customer Feedback
Heart of the Customer's Jim Tincher joins our very own EVP Erin Fenn, as they discuss how to solicit customer feedback to drive organizational change.
People, process, technology: 3 Pillars of CX Success
In the pursuit to deliver top quality customer experience it is crucial to align the three pillars of people, process and technology.
Keynote: Outlook Leadership Conference 2019
Cameron Watt, President & CEO, Intouch Insight reveals the results of the annual Intouch and CSP mystery shop study.
Webinar: Engage, Empower, Execute: How to Maximize the Employee's Role in the Customer Experience
Watch this on-demand webinar with Adam Toporek to learn actionable strategies for using employee engagement to generate better customer experiences.
Webinar: The Path to Journey Management
Watch this on-demand webinar to learn about the emerging role of Journey Managers, and how to develop a journey mindset, from Kerry Bodine and Intouch Insight.
Webinar: Moments that Matter: Creating Actionable Customer Journey Maps
Watch this on-demand webinar to learn how to create actionable customer journey maps. With special guest and journey mapping expert, Jim Tincher.
Webinar: How to Optimize CX Through the Voice of the Customer
Intouch and special guest, Faith Adams with Forrester Research, discuss how to drive better business outcomes through your VoC program.
Webinar: How Retailers Can Drive CX Excellence With Store-Level Execution
In this webinar, special guest Jere Matthews, VP of Operations at Rutter's convenience stores shares how store-level execution impacts customer experience.
Webinar: How to Design Customer Experience Moments that "Make Mom Proud"
Jeanne Bliss shares examples from real companies that have designed customer experiences that "make mom proud". Watch the on-demand webinar now.
CX NYC: Why Employee Engagement Is the Most Important Link in Your CX Value Chain [Video]
Intouch CEO, Cameron Watt, discusses whether frontline teams have been left behind in the CX tech evolution, and how technology can be used to empower employees
Webinar: How to Select a Customer Experience (CX) Management Platform for Maximum Impact
Hear Jim Tincher, Mapper-In-Chief at Heart of the Customer, and Erik Germain, Solutions Consultant at Intouch Insight, discuss how to select the right technology to kick your CX program into high gear.